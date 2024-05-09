TMC’s tea union appeals to state over securing long-term lease

Alipurduar: Six years ago, Marico Company assumed responsibility for 13 ailing tea gardens, primarily owned by the Duncans Group across three districts of North Bengal. Despite their concerted efforts, securing a long-term government lease for these gardens has proven elusive. Consequently, the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union (TCBSU) intends to appeal to the state government for assistance. Marico currently operates 13 tea gardens in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts, most of which were previously under the ownership of the Duncans Group.



Initially supported by the state government, Marico’s takeover of the gardens saw an absence of a long-term government lease six years after assuming control. The TCBSU is now taking direct action on the matter. Robin Rai, General Secretary of TCBSU, plans to raise the issue with the government in Kolkata through a direct delegation post-election. He said: “Additionally, an application will be submitted to the Joint Labour Commissioner of the North Bengal Labour department, aiming to resolve lease complications promptly.”

Marico’s plantations in Alipurduar district include Birpara, Dimdima, Tulshipara, Gergenda, Hantapara, Bandapani and Kohinoor, while Jalpaiguri comprises Bagrakot, Kilkot. Nageshwari. The tea workers’ organisation asserts that every tea garden is facing challenges due to the absence of matching land leases. Tea trees in each garden, approximately 100 years old, pose difficulties in replanting, infilling, modernising factories, or employing modern irrigation methods. The company’s inability to secure bank finance without lease agreements hampers further development. Despite efforts, old provident fund (PF) and gratuity dues owed to workers remain unsettled due to incomplete ownership of the gardens.

Surjit Bakshi, MD of the company, expressed frustration over delays, stating: “Despite extensive plans and innovative ideas for improving each garden, the absence of garden leases hinders progress, leading to problems in every garden. We are perplexed by the extent of the delay.”

Marico’s tea plantations employ approximately 25,000 permanent and temporary workers. While most workers await dues from Duncan, Marico has consistently provided regular salaries, bonuses, PF and gratuity to its employees over the past six years.