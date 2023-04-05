TMC’s Tea Garden Workers’ Union launches protest

Trinamool Tea Garden Workers’ Union has started a two-day long protest in the tea gardens of North Bengal. On Wednesday, INTTUC held a one-hour long gate meeting in the 270 tea gardens of the Terai and Dooars regions. An hour long gate meeting will also be held on Thursday.

The gate meetings are being held in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar, with a 16 point charter of demands of the tea garden workers.

State Secretary of INTTUC, Birandra Bara, said: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended full support to the tea garden workers. However, a large section of tea garden owners have been depriving the tea workers. We have a total of 16 demands to be placed before the tea garden owners. Each demand is long-standing and pending for many days. If the demands are not met this time, gate meetings will be held continuously for seven days.”

On Wednesday, Trinamool’s Alipurduar district president Prakash Chik Baraik conducted a gate meeting at Rajabhatakhawa Tea Garden in Kalchini block of Alipurduar district. On that day, the workers of all the tea garden in Terai and Dooars participated in the gate meeting with a cease work for an hour. Prakash Chik Baraik said: “The demands of the tea workers include new labour quarters, renovation of old houses, increase in their wages, proper healthcare in hospitals, PF and Gratuity. As per the Plantation Labour Act, the tea garden owners are obligated to fulfill each of the demands. However, they are not fulfilling the demands. We are carrying out this movement in 270 tea gardens in Tarai and Dooars.”