TMC’s star candidates intensify campaign

KOLKATA: For the celebrity candidates, the biggest challenge is to make the people of their area understand that despite their glamorous image, they would remain and work for the welfare of the people. On Tuesday, after campaigning in a vehicle decorated with colourful balloons in different areas of Sonarpur Dakshin, TMC’s celeb candidate, Lovely Maitra, in the evening, decided to visit the marketplaces and develop a direct connection with the people. Visiting each shop, the sitting MLA from Sonarpur Dakshin said how she wanted to work again for the betterment of the area.

The contest in Sonarpur Dakshin would be interesting this Assembly election as two well-known personalities from the world of entertainment are pitted against each other. While TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has again reposed faith in Maitra, the BJP has fielded senior Bengali actress Roopa Ganguly from the seat. Meanwhile, in Baranagar, actress-turned-politician Sayantika Banerjee is leaving no stone unturned to convince the voters that TMC’s welfare schemes are meant for the upliftment of the people of Bengal.

Since the beginning of her campaign, Sayantika has given special focus on door-to-door meets and on Tuesday, it was no different. Stressing that she only got one-and-half-years to serve the people of Baranagar (the actress won the by-polls in 2024), Sayantika said that she would want to serve them better if elected to power. Baranagar is a high-profile seat with BJP’s Sajal Ghosh also creating a lot of noise with his campaign.

In Barrackpore, sitting TMC MLA and director Raj Chakraborty was seen in a colourful mood on Tuesday. Playing cricket during his campaign trail, the ‘Parineeta’ director said he isn’t worried about the political game as the people of Bengal will hit sixes and vote out BJP. “On the day of the election, TMC will just score goals,” he laughed. Raj has been pitted against BJP’s Kaustav Bagchi this time and the filmmaker is confident that he will win the seat by a huge margin. Apart from TMC’s nominated celeb candidates, megastar Dev, also TMC’s three-time Ghatal MP, has started campaigning for his party leaders.