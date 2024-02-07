TMC’s sit-in stir enters sixth day

Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) sit-in demonstration on Red Road entered its sixth day on Wednesday. Trinamool Trade Union Congress steered Wednesday’s rally as per the advice of the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Senior TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay while addressing the gathering on Wednesday said that the sit-in protest saw the record gathering as the members of the trade union of the ruling party engaged in various sectors poured in in large numbers. The protest demonstration has seen unprecedented success so far, said Chattopadhyay. He also attacked the Centre for its failure to bring back the industrialists who had fled from the country after committing massive bank frauds. The Centre has not, however, provided Bengal’s rightful dues.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee started the sit-in demonstration in front of the BR Ambedkar statue last Friday to protest non-clearance of state’s dues by the Centre. She took part in the demonstration for two days following which the protest was being run by several branches of TMC.

Banerjee had said that Centre has stopped all funds. She said that Centre has withheld Rs 7,000 crore under 100 day work scheme.