TMC’s Shashi Panja, Kunal Ghosh file papers, predict big wins

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates from Shyampukur, Shashi Panja, and Kunal Ghosh from Beliaghata took out colourful rallies as they filed their nominations for the 2026 Bengal Assembly polls.

Panja was standing on a hoodless jeep as it travelled through various points under the Shaympukur assembly Constituency. Panja got emotional while filing her nomination, recalling her father-in-law, Ajit Panja, during a roadshow in Shyampukur. Panja’s name was under adjudication till the second supplementary list was published. More than 2,700 voters in Shyampukur were still under adjudication.

Panja said: “How can the ECI take away our rights? I was astonished when I was served notice. I had submitted all the documents.”

Ghosh held a massive rally before filing his nomination at the Jessop Building.

Earlier, he paid homage at Gandhi Bhavan in Beliaghata, placing his documents at the feet of the Gandhi statue before proceeding amid slogans from supporters. Ghosh told the media that Mamata Banerjee is fighting against BJP’s anti-Bengal policies and for people’s democratic rights, enjoying full public support.

He emphasised that individual candidates don’t matter, highlighting the support of Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, and MP Sudip Banerjee, while campaigning alongside outgoing MLA Paresh Pal.

“The outgoing MLA Pareshda is like my guardian. Eight councillors from eight wards of Beliaghata are with me. Senior leaders Swapan Samaddar, Pavitra Biswas, and Alok Das are with me. My guardians are guiding me,” Ghosh stated.

After filing his nomination, Ghosh, speaking to reporters, dismissed Suvendu Adhikari’s claim of defeating Mamata Banerjee in Bhowanipore, calling him a “flop astrologer.” He predicted BJP would fail to cross 30 seats, lose Opposition status, and said Adhikari would lose both his seats, while Trinamool Congress would win with a thumping majority and higher vote share.