TMC’s Shantanu Sen proposes upgrade plans for Raiganj Med College & Hosp

The Rajya Sabha MP of TMC, Shantanu Sen, visited the Raiganj Medical College and Hospital in the North Dinajpur district this morning. He inspected the treatment facilities in all wards of the medical college. He then had a meeting with the doctors and prepared a list of further development proposals to be submitted to the officials of the state health department.

In the meeting, the doctors urged him to introduce the trauma care centre on the premises of Raiganj Medical College & Hospital. The appointment of doctors and nursing staff immediately to the medical college was also discussed. Sen said: “Being the former All India President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the state Secretary of this organisation, I met the doctors in the Medical College & Hospital. During the discussion with them, I noted down the required upgradation in service in the medical college. The introduction of a trauma care centre is one of them. Very soon I will have a talk with the Secretary of the state health department on these issues.”

Before 2011, there were only nine medical colleges in the state. After coming to power, the TMC-led state government introduced medical colleges in nearly all the districts. As a result, residents began receiving upgraded healthcare facilities in their home districts.

“The state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee injured her leg while her helicopter was landing. She had to take treatment in SSKM. The State CPI(M) Secretary Mohammad Salim and state president of BJP Sukanta Majumder criticized her. Mohammad Salim should remember that he along with his family illegally occupied a floor of Chitta Ranjan Seba Sadan for years,” alleged Sen.

“Being a former minority minister, fund misappropriation charges were levelled at Mohammad Salim. The nature of unnecessary criticism against Mamata Banerjee reduced them to zero in the last Assembly Elections. We want the Opposition leader Subhendu Adhikary to ask the Union Home minister to send Central forces according to the requirement given by the state election commission. Whatever be the strength of central forces sent to the state for elections, TMC will win because of people like Mamata Banerjee,” he added