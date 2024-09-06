TMC’s Saugata Roy launches tree plantation in NSCBI Airport ops area

KOLKATA: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has launched a tree plantation drive at its operational complex at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI)



Airport, Kolkata.

The plantation drive, inaugurated by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy, marked the 80th anniversary of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and “underscores the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s commitment to environmental sustainability.” The ceremony was attended by key officials, including the airport director of

NSCBI Airport.

“This project is a reflection of our commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility,” said the airport director.

The drive aims to plant 1000 trees around NSCBI Airport. “This green initiative is designed to promote environmental sustainability, enhance the area’s beauty, improve air quality, and support local ecosystems,” read an issued statement.

Saugata Roy said: “On this momentous occasion of ICAO’s 80th anniversary, we are proud to launch this tree plantation drive. By planting 1,000 trees, we are making a tangible contribution to environmental sustainability and enriching our community’s surroundings.” “This initiative aligns with our broader goals of promoting eco-friendly practices and enhancing the quality of life for our citizens,” he added.

The drive also saw enthusiastic participation from local school students and community volunteers around the airport. Roy said: “The participation of students and community members is vital in fostering a sense of responsibility towards

our environment.

Their active involvement today is an inspiring example of community spirit and environmental stewardship.” The project aims to create a greener and more sustainable environment at NSCBI Airport, enhancing the aesthetic appeal and ecological balance of the area.