TMC’s ‘Satyagraha’ at Rajghat on Oct 2

Kolkata: Denied permission by the Delhi Police to stage a sit-in-protest at Ram Leela Maidan against the Centre for withholding funds for various schemes, Trinamool Congress has decided to hold the protest in the national Capital by observing “Satyagraha” on Gandhi Jayanti at Rajghat.



TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee and the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will visit Rajghat to pay their respect to Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. The ruling party also announced that on October 3 both the party leaders will meet Union Panchayat Minister Giriraj Singh. Other TMC MPs, MLAs, Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipatis, and Panchayat Samiti Sabhapatis will also be present.

During a press conference, senior TMC leader, Chandrima Bhattacharjee, confirmed that TMC will take the protest against this “politics of deprivation” to Delhi. She informed that an appointment has been sought with the Union Minister Giriraj Singh. “We will carry 50 lakh letters from the people demanding an end to this fund blockade,” she shared.

Bhattacharjee questioned: “Why is the BJP afraid of giving permission to protests? Those who are celebrating Amrit Kaal and 75 years of Independence have forgotten the key movement and the resistance that brought India its freedom.”

TMC leader Shashi Panja said that the BJP-led Central government has deprived Bengal of its rightful due amounting to Rs 1.15 lakh crore under various heads such as MGNREGA, Gramin Sadak Yojana, Awas Yojana, and National Social Assistance Programme etc.

She highlighted that the Centre has blocked a total of Rs 16,010.85 crore meant for Bengal. She further added: “In 2022, our chairperson Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to the Prime Minister on the matter.

Our National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is also an MP, led a group of MPs to meet Union Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh. However, he did not meet our MPs despite prior notice. State Minister-In-Charge of Panchayat & Rural Development Pradip Mazumdar had also gone to attempt the same.”

TMC leader Pradip Mazumdar said: “In the past year, over 48 central teams were dispatched to West Bengal for MGNREGA. Despite full cooperation and answers to their queries, no respite has been provided by the BJP-ruled Centre.

Out of 6,287.5 km of roads allocated under Grameen Sadak Yojana, funds for only 13% or 825 km of roads have been approved so far.”

Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien, on Friday, again wrote to Delhi police requesting for permission to set up pandals/tents at Ram Leela Maidan and accommodate 50,000 people on the ground.