TMC’s Sangeeta Roy files nomination for Sitai bypoll

Cooch Behar: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Sangeeta Roy officially submitted her nomination papers for the upcoming Sitai Assembly by-election. Accompanied by a large number of Trinamool supporters, a rally was organised through Dinhata town on Friday. The procession began at Dinhata’s main Chowpathi, winding through key routes before culminating at the Sub-Divisional Officer’s office, where Roy formally

filed her candidacy.

Several senior party leaders joined her, including MP Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia, district Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmik and state vice-president Rabindra Nath Ghosh, reinforcing the party’s commitment to securing a victory. Following the submission, Trinamool Congress expressed confidence in a favorable outcome in

the by-election. Speaking on her candidacy, Sangeeta Roy stated: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has endorsed me as the candidate. I am confident that the public will show their support. As for the BJP’s candidate, he is virtually unknown, having never won an election — a testament to his lack of public appeal.”

Abhijit De Bhowmik echoed Roy’s optimism, saying: “We are building on the momentum from the previous election. We expect a decisive win, with our candidate securing a margin in the hundreds of thousands. Meanwhile, BJP’s absence in the campaign and daily defections to Trinamool speak volumes about their diminishing influence.

Even in the recent Lok Sabha election, their candidate lost despite holding a ministerial post.” In response, BJP district president Sukumar Roy remarked: “Trinamool cannot succeed without resorting to police influence and violence. We pay little attention to their comments as we head into this election.”