TMC’s preparatory meet on Sept 5: Demand for 20% Puja bonus for tea workers to be raised

Alipurduar: The preparatory meeting of the Trinamool Tea Workers’ Organisation is scheduled for September 5 during which the organisation will draw an outline for a demand of a 20 per cent Durga Puja bonus for tea workers, prior to the bonus settlement meeting.



This preparatory session will take place concurrently at three locations in Alipurduar district. Notably, tea workers received a 20 per cent Durga Puja bonus last year and they are resolute in their stance to not settle for anything lower this time.

On September 5, the meetings of the Trinamool Tea Workers’ Union will unfold at three venues in Alipurduar — Newlands Tea Garden in Kumargram, Sabitri Dharamshala in Kalchini, and Jubilee Club in Birpara. These gatherings will delve into diverse topics, including the evolving landscape of the tea industry, recent legislative changes, and more, alongside the bonus issue. Alipurduar district boasts 64 tea gardens. Last year, after extensive rounds of negotiations, tea workers secured a 20 per cent Puja bonus.

Worth noting is the upcoming bonus meeting between the tea workers’ organisations and the Consultative Committee of Plantation Association (CCPA) on September 14. The Trinamool Tea Workers’ Organisation is gearing up to finalise the bonus arrangement during this meeting. Rajya Sabha MP and district Trinamool president Prakash Chik Baraik said: “Our stance remains firm: we will advocate for a 20 per cent bonus for the tea workers this year, and we are unwavering in our commitment to nothing less. It is our earnest desire for the tea workers to partake in the festive season with joyful countenances and relish the celebrations just as joyously as everyone else. Before the meeting with the CCPA, we will formulate our demand during the September 5 meeting.”