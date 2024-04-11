‘TMC’s poll manifesto likely to focus on state’s flagship schemes, its replication at nat’l level’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to emphasize in its election manifesto how several flagship schemes of the Bengal government, such as ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’, ‘Kanyshree’, ‘Swasthya Sathi’, and others, could serve as models for national implementation if the Opposition alliance secures victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The manifesto is expected to place significant emphasis on women’s empowerment and social security schemes. Priority may also be given to the socio-economic upliftment of farmers and the provision of facilities for 100-day workers. Additionally, it will outline the party’s envisioned role at the national level under a coalition government and propose strategies for tackling youth unemployment. If a coalition government is formed at the Centre, schemes akin to ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ could be rolled out nationally. The manifesto may also stress the need to expand the number of man-days offered under the 100-day work programme.

In a bid to consolidate its support base, TMC plans to spotlight state government schemes like ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ during its door-to-door poll campaigns. With polling dates drawing closer, the party is intensifying its campaign efforts, particularly in constituencies where it aims to increase its vote share compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

To achieve this objective, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee have instructed party workers to highlight state government schemes that have directly benefited the populace during the campaign. During the presentation of the 2024-25 FY Budget, the CM announced an increase in allowances for women under the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme. The allowance for general categories was raised to Rs 1000 from Rs 500, while for SC/ST categories, it was raised to Rs 1200 from Rs 1000. The TMC women’s wing has launched an extensive door-to-door outreach programme to showcase the state’s social security schemes.