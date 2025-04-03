TMC’s Parl Disciplinary Committee to hold meet

Kolkata: The Parliamentary Disciplinary Committee of Trinamool Congress (TMC) will hold a meeting on April 8 to take the final decision on what action will be taken against the party MLAs who disobeyed party whip and skipped Assembly sessions on March 19 and 20.

It was learnt that the Parliamentary Disciplinary Committee may take stern action on that day. The committee will meet on April 8 under the leadership of Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay to discuss in detail on the issue. Senior ministers like Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya and chief whip Nirmal Ghosh will also take part in the meeting.

Trinamool MLAs who skipped the second half of the Budget session in the Assembly despite party whip were also asked to appear before the committee. Despite a party whip to attend the Assembly session on March 19 and 20, many Trinamool Congress skipped it. On March 19, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the session during which more than 200 party MLAs remained present. But on March 20, more than 50 MLAs allegedly skipped the session.

Taking a firm stance on absenteeism of party MLAs in the Assembly, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee had announced that MLAs who miss three consecutive days of an ongoing Assembly session will receive a show-cause notice on the fourth day.

During a meeting with party legislators, Banerjee had also expressed displeasure over the poor attendance despite her earlier directives urging regular participation during

Assembly sessions.