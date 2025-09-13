TMC’s North Kolkata unit asserts victory with better margin

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) unit of Kolkata north has set a target of winning all the seven Assembly segments under North Kolkata with a better margin in the 2026 Assembly elections compared to its results in those seats in 2021.

The ruling party in Bengal had bagged all the seven seats under Kolkata north in the 2021 Assembly elections.

This time the Trinamool Congress leaders from Kolkata north are confident that the winning margin would be increased for their candidates in the 2026 elections. The leaders from the Kolkata north, including the KMC councillors, MLAs while attending a language protest at Dorina Crossing on Thursday took a pledge that the winning margin in all Assembly seats would go up for the party candidates in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress was continuing its language dharna at Dorina Crossing protesting against the alleged harassment of Bengali speaking people from Bengal in BJP-ruled states. Incidentally, shocking news came from NDA-ruled Andhra Pradesh where a Bengali migrant worker from Nadia’s Tehatta was brutally hacked to death in Visakhapatnam.

“This is the grotesque extension of a climate of LINGUISTIC TERROR cultivated by @BJP4India and its allies. When a political project legitimises exclusion, marginalisation becomes permission to kill. Detention, deportation and bureaucratic erasure were only the first steps,” Trinamool Congress said. “Now Bengalis are being hunted and murdered in broad daylight. That is a moral collapse of the polity that enables such hate. And whoever dresses this up as ‘law and order’ is complicit,” It wrote further on X on Friday.

The ruling party in Bengal also asserted: “Bengal will register its answer at the ballot box and in the court of public opinion. Those who rose against colonial oppression will not be cowed by manufactured hatred. 2026 is shaping up as a defence of the right of Bengalis to live, speak and work without fear.”