TMC’s new women MPs shine on day 1 of Parliament session

KOLKATA: Draped in beautiful Bengali handloom sarees, newly-elected Trinamool Congress (TMC) women MPs — June Malia, Mitali Bag, Saayoni Ghosh, Sharmila Sarkar and Rachana Banerjee — made a striking presence on the first day of the new Parliament session.



With the same smiles they had when declared winners in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they held copies of the

Constitution and protested along with other Opposition parties against the NDA government on several pressing issues, including rising prices, food inflation and recent irregularities in exam administration, such as NEET UG, NEET PG and UGC NET.

“We are very excited. We represent Bengal, which has a tigress like Mamata Banerjee. She has given us the opportunity to represent in the Parliament,” said Saayoni Ghosh, the newly-elected TMC MP from Jadavpur.

June Malia, who triumphed over BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul in the Lok Sabha elections, also sounded excited about her maiden journey to Parliament. “We look forward to a good five years and to celebrating democracy,” she said.

When asked about protesting against the NDA government on the first day of the new Parliament session, Saayoni said: “From day one onwards, we want to set the tone that BJP’s tanashahi will not work.”

Meanwhile, TMC Hooghly MP Rachana Banerjee took to social media to thank Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for the opportunity and mentioned that she will raise her voice for the people of her constituency in the Parliament.