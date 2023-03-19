TMC’s Mosaraf Hussen vows to resolve minority issues

NORTH DINAJPUR: “The minority community of North Bengal is in safe hands under the Mamata Banerjee government and they must ensure that her government stays in power,” was the clarion call given by Mosaraf Hussen as minority cell chief.



On Friday Mosaraf Hussen was appointed as minority cell chief of the TMC.

Hussen, a 41-year-old first-time MLA of Itahar constituency in North Dinajpur known for his clean and energetic image was given the new responsibility by the TMC supremo. He is the first-ever minority cell chief of any party from North Bengal.His appointment prompted celebration among TMC supporters throughout his constituency.

In a telephonic conversation Hussen, talking to Millennium Post said: “I am grateful to ‘Didi’ for giving me the crucial responsibility of the minority cell of the entire state. It is a big challenge for me to keep her faith and I will prove myself.”

He declared that he will soon meet with senior Trinamool Congress MLA Abdul Karim Choudhury of Islampur and try to resolve the issues of the minorities there. “I had a word with his son over the phone and will meet Choudhury Uncle soon to thrash out the minority issues of his area”, he added.