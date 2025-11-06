TMC’s legal cell to hold anti-SIR rallies from November 11

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) legal cell will organise anti-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) rallies in each district from November 11 to 20 with a special focus on North Bengal and East Midnapore.

Public meetings will be organized across all districts of the state to protest against the SIR of electoral rolls; a process the ruling party has already described as “Silent Invisible Rigging”. The first major gathering will be held at Dorina Crossing in Kolkata on November 11.

One of the main purposes of the rallies by the party’s legal cell is to make the common people aware of their legal rights and to protest against the alleged attempt by the BJP to manipulate the voter list by deleting names of genuine voters, particularly from minority and Matua communities.

Many people committed suicide in the state allegedly due to the fear of the implementation of SIR. Trinamool Congress’s legal cell will take to the streets in protest and send out political messages to galvanise support. Special focus has been given to East Midnapore and North Bengal, areas where the BJP has a strong presence. According to sources, the ruling party in the state is also setting up “war rooms” and help desks across the state to assist citizens with the SIR process and monitor for irregularities, preparing for both “legal battles and street protests” if necessary.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has already stated that his party is ready to provide legal assistance to the family members of those who have committed suicide in fear of SIR. Abhishek has also warned of legal action and a large-scale movement outside the Election Commission office in New Delhi if any eligible voter’s name is wrongfully deleted.

As the SIR of the electoral rolls started in Bengal on Tuesday, chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo, Mamata Banerjee, said that the fall of the government led by BJP in the Centre would be inevitable if a single genuine voter of the state was disenfranchised.