TMC’s labour wing stages stir outside Barla’s house

kolkata: State Labour and Law minister Moloy Ghatak on March 4 demanded action from Central minister of state John Barla for catering to the demands of the tea garden workers in Bengal and warned of continued protests in front of his residence, in case of inaction.



A protest led by Ghatak was organised under the banner of INTTUC — Trinamool Congress’ labour wing in front of the Lakhipara residence of the Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs.

“During the erstwhile Left Front rule, the tea garden workers were neglected and the wages were increased only by Rs 1 or 2 every year.

“When we came to power in 2011, the daily wages of the workers were Rs 67. Presently, their wages have gone up to Rs 232 daily. If the tripartite agreement is made, their wages will go up further and they will be entitled to 68 benefits of the state government,” Ghatak said.

The INTTUC also staged protests at six other places that include Madarihat, in front of BJP MLA Manoj Tigga’s house; at Matigara II block in front of BJP leader Raju Bista’s house; at Matigara block II in front of MLA Anandamoy Barman’s house; at Phansidewa II block in front of MLA Durga Murmu’s house; at Laxmi Para tea garden in Alipurduar; at Indong tea garden at Falakata ward 4 in front of Dipak Barman’s house at Kumargram block and also at Madarihat block in Alipurduar.

INTTUC members questioned the funds’ allocation and their utilisation under the Union Budget for tea garden workers.

They also complained of not getting provident funds and being deprived of other financial benefits.

Barla who is a BJP MP from Alipurduar alleged that the demonstration by the TMC is an attempt of misguiding the common people ahead of the Panchayat elections in Bengal.