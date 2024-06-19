TMC’s Krishna Kalyani files nomination

Raiganj: Krishna Kalyani, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate filed his nomination for the Raiganj Assembly by-elections on Wednesday. After offering prayers at the Kali Temple in Debinagar and Bandar Adi Kalibari, he along with TMC supporters and leaders, including Kanaiyalal Agarwal, president of North Dinajpur TMC committee reached the office of the District Magistrate where he filed his nomination paper.

Incidentally, Krishna Kalyani was the TMC candidate from Raiganj seat in the recently-concluded Parliamentary elections but was defeated by the BJP candidate Kartick Chandra Paul bya margin of 46,739 votes. However, he has been awarded the TMC ticket for the Assembly by-elections.

“During the Parliamentary elections, owing to lack of time, I could not meet all the voters of the constituency. I will make it a point to meet all this time. All our party leaders, including ward coordinators of Raiganj Municipality, have already started campaigning in my favour. I do believe that following the glorious result of TMC in the state in the last Parliamentary elections, people will make me victorious from the Raiganj Assembly seat,” stated Kalyani. Joyprakash Majumder, vice-president of state TMC committee held a meeting with Krishna Kalyani, all the Panchayat members of TMC, coordinators of Raiganj municipality, including Sandip Biswas, chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality and other district TMC leaders at Bidhan Mancha planning a coordinated united campaign in all the places for achieving victory.

Joyprakash Majumder said: “People cast their vote in the Assembly by-elections considering the development works of the state. Krishna Kalyani will win from Raiganj owing to the development works of the TMC led state government.”

On the other hand Mohit Sengupta, Congress candidate supported by the Left Front, also filed his nomination on Wednesday. Mohit Sengupta had won the Raiganj Assembly seat with the support of the Left Front.