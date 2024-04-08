TMC’s Hindi cell stands by milkman

Raiganj: The members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Hindi Cell of North Dinajpur district visited the house of milkman Kamal Barman at Lakhania village in Raiganj on Monday. Owing to a devastating fire at Barma’s house on Saturday, 11 cows and 18 goats died.

The animals were Barman’s source of livelihood. They also provided food items and garments to the affected families.

Krishna Kalyani, TMC candidate from Raiganj Parliamentary seat assured him of all help and also assistance after the election. Kamal Barman said: “Suddenly a fire broke out in our cow shed from an electrical short circuit on Saturday.

11 cows and 18 goats died in the fire. This has robbed me of my livelihood. The members of TMC Hindi cell visited my house and provided garments and food. They took me to the office of Krishna Kalyani, TMC candidate from Raiganj Parliamentary seat. He provided me with some assistance and assured me of all help after elections.

Sumit Agarwal, president of TMC Hindi cell of North Dinajpur said: “We have met the affected family and have assured them to extend our helping hand so that they can get government facilities soon.”Mpost