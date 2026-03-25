TMC’s Ghulam Rabbani missing from supplementary voter list

Raiganj: Name of outgoing state minister of non conventional and renewable Energy and TMC candidate from Goalpokhar, Ghulam Rabbani did not appear in the first supplementary list of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls published on Monday night. With the elections approaching, the uncertainty surrounding his voter status has intensified uncertainty.



Rabbani, the sitting MLA from Goalpokhar and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, may face complications in filing his nomination if his name is not restored in the voters’ list within the stipulated time. The last date for filing nominations is April 6 for his Constituency, making the situation critical.

According to sources, Rabbani’s name was missing even in the draft publication of the electoral roll. He later attended hearings and submitted all necessary documents. However, his name did not appear in the final list published on February 28 and was instead kept under “adjudication”. The issue is not isolated. Across West Bengal, over six million voters including several candidates have been left in uncertainty as their names remain under adjudication following the SIR process.

Rabbani stated that his name had been present in the voter list since 2002. He expressed surprise at the omission and said: “I submitted all documents including admit cards, mark sheets, Aadhaar card and passport. I even shared documents with the Chief Electoral Officer and district authorities. The local Booth Level Officer also uploaded the documents. Yet my name along with several thousand persons of Goalpokhar Constituency did not come up in the first supplementary list”.

Rabbani is a three-time MLA from Goalpokhar and currently serves as the state minister for non-conventional and renewable energy.

He further stated: “Common people have no idea how to reach the Tribunal with documents for the inclusion of names in the voter list. We have apprised the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee of this”.