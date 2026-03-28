TMC’s Dr Sougata Burman enters Ranaghat Dakshin race, aims to bolster Health sector

Kolkata: Man on a mission — that phrase aptly describes Dr Sougata Kumar Burman as he steps into the poll fray as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Ranaghat Dakshin. He has served scores of patients in the region and aims to further strengthen Bengal’s healthcare sector.



A professor of gynaecology and Dean of Students’ Affairs at the College of Medicine and JNM Hospital in Kalyani, he is a respected academician who has made significant contributions to public healthcare and earned the trust of thousands of patients.

Why would a professor doctor plunge into politics and undertake a difficult electoral battle? Dr Burman said it is just a zeal for working for the people. “Inspired” by the Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chairperson Mamata Banerjee, he wants to contribute to the further development of health infrastructure in the state.

“I will try to strengthen the health policy of the Mamata Banerjee government and ensure that better healthcare reaches everyone,” Burman said. He has served thousands of people in Nadia, but in politics, he is a newcomer.

Burman authored 20 research publications in national and international journals, demonstrating various aspects related to his field and policy understanding. Through his long service in the region, he has almost become a household name in Nadia, especially among the women whom he treated. He was a part of the specialist team that performed an advanced extraperitoneal cesarean section in JNM Hospital, handling severe pancreatic complications and successfully saving both mother and the newborn. It was a rare life-threatening case.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he carried out home-to-home medical checkups and ensured food and essential supplies to affected families in need.

“I am thankful to Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee and the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for nominating me for this seat.

They have assigned me to serve the people of Ranaghat Dakshin. I have been in the health service for a long time and now the arena gets bigger,” Dr Burman added. Burman’s main rival in the electoral battle is BJP’s Ashim Kumar Biswas. Arindam Biswas is also contesting from the seat on CPI(M)’s ticket.