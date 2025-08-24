TMC’s Amar Roy murder: 2 more arrested; firearm & bike seized

Cooch Behar: Police have arrested two more persons from Alipurduar district’s Topshi Khata area in connection with the sensational murder of Trinamool Congress leader Amar Roy. Police also seized a motorcycle allegedly used in the crime, a firearm and four live bullets.

The arrested accused have been identified as Badal Das (24) and Mithun Roy (36), both residents of Topshi Khata in Alipurduar. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to five. Cooch Behar Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya said: “Several more people are involved in this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

The recovered firearm will be sent for forensic testing to determine if it was used in the murder.”

The case dates back to August 9, when Amar Roy, son of Dawaguri Gram Panchayat Pradhan Kuntala Roy, was shot dead in broad daylight at Dodearhat market under Cooch Behar’s Pundibari Police Station. Police had earlier arrested one Binay Roy on August 17. Following his interrogation, two others — Narayan Barman and Kishore Barman, residents of Maranadikuthi — were tracked down and nabbed from Arunachal Pradesh on August 20. Both were taken into police custody for further questioning.

The latest arrests from Topshi Khata on Saturday night have given investigators more leads. Police sources said a larger conspiracy behind the killing is being probed.