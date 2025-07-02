TMC's Alifa Ahmed sworn in as MLA, says will visit family of girl killed in blast on counting day

Kolkata: Newly elected TMC legislator from West Bengal's Kaliganj constituency, Alifa Ahmed, was sworn in as an MLA on Wednesday, and said she would visit the family of 10-year-old Tamanna Khatun, who was killed in a bomb blast on June 23 during the counting of votes polled in the by-election.

Speaker Biman Banerjee administered the oath to Ahmed at the state assembly.

Ahmed, the daughter of the late Kaliganj MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed, was fielded by the ruling Trinamool Congress in the by-election necessitated by her father's death.

Speaking to reporters after the swearing-in, Ahmed said, "I will visit the house of the deceased girl (Tamanna)."

However, she declined to answer why she had not gone earlier despite repeated appeals from the bereaved family.

"You will know when I go there. I won't say anything more now," she added.

Tamanna, a class four student belonging to a CPI (M)-supporting family, died after being struck by a crude bomb allegedly hurled from a TMC victory rally near her home, moments after it became clear that Alifa was heading for a big win.

The incident drew sharp criticism from the opposition and questions from Tamanna's mother, who publicly asked why the new MLA had not visited them even once.

Although Ahmed had released a video message expressing grief soon after the incident, the move failed to douse the controversy, with the BJP and the Left calling it "insensitive".

Amid growing pressure, TMC MLA Humayun Kabir had visited Tamanna's family and reportedly offered financial help, which was declined by the girl's mother.

The party later issued a show-cause notice to Kabir for acting without consulting the leadership.

Ahmed won the bypoll by a record margin of over 49,000 votes, surpassing her father's performance. However, the tragic death of Tamanna has cast a shadow over her victory celebrations.

Police have arrested several persons in connection with the bomb attack, including the main accused.