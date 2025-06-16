Deeply concerning that no questions by media, judiciary and opposition raised on Pahalgam attack: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday accused the Centre of lacking accountability over the Pahalgam terror attack and raised five questions on border security, foreign policy, alleged intelligence failure, and its "inability" to take the nation into confidence. In a long post on X, Banerjee claimed, "It has been over 55 days since the Pahalgam terror attack. It is deeply concerning that in a democracy, neither the mainstream media, members of the opposition, nor the judiciary has stepped forward to raise these five critical questions before the Government of India." He said, "However, as a citizen committed to the nation’s well-being and as a public representative entrusted with accountability, I raise these five questions before the Government of India."

The TMC leader first questioned how four heavily armed terrorists managed to infiltrate the Indian borders and carry out an attack that left 26 civilians dead. Calling it a "massive breach in national security", Banerjee asked who would take responsibility for the "failure". He also targeted the Intelligence Bureau, questioning why its chief was granted a one-year extension just a month after the attack. "If this was an intelligence failure, why was the Intelligence Bureau Chief granted a one-year extension, that too barely a month after the attack? Why was he rewarded rather than held accountable? What is the compulsion?" he asked. Banerjee also questioned the government’s "selective" use of surveillance technology. "If the GoI can conveniently use Pegasus spyware against opposition leaders (including me), journalists and even judges, what stops it from using the same tools against terrorist networks and suspects?" he asked.

Banerjee raised doubts over the fate of the attackers in Pahalgam and demanded clarity. "Where are the four terrorists responsible for this brutal, religion-based massacre? Are they dead or alive? If they have been neutralised, why has the government failed to make a clear statement? And if they haven’t, why is the silence?" the TMC's Diamond Harbour MP wrote on social media. He also brought up the issue of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and questioned the Centre’s "silence" on a reported statement by the US President claiming that he persuaded India into a ceasefire with trade promises. "When will India reclaim Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK)? Why hasn’t the government officially responded to the US President’s claim that he persuaded India into a ceasefire with promises of trade?" Banerjee asked. "Just as the nation stood together irrespective of their caste, creed, religion and political affinity, celebrating the triumph of righteousness and saluting the valour and sacrifice of our armed forces, why were the emotions of 140 crore Indians disregarded?" he claimed.

In his fifth and final question, Banerjee criticised the government’s diplomatic efforts after the Pahalgam incident. "After reaching out to 33 countries post-Pahalgam in the last one month, how many extended explicit support to India?" he asked. Banerjee questioned why, instead of being censured, Pakistan secured global support. "If we are truly a Vishwaguru and the world’s fourth-largest economy, why did the IMF and World Bank approve USD 1 billion and USD 40 billion in financial assistance and long-term investments to Pakistan immediately after the Pahalgam attack? How did a nation repeatedly involved in cross-border terrorism not only escape global scrutiny but get rewarded?" the TMC leader asked. He added, "And more shockingly: Why was Pakistan appointed Vice-Chair of the UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee barely a month later?" Banerjee concluded the post with a stinging remark on foreign policy expenditure. "Over Rs 2000000000000 (two lakh crores) has been spent on external affairs over the past 10 years. The Indian public deserves transparency, accountability and results – not silence and spin! The nation awaits a response," he said.