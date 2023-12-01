TMC’s 3-day protest in Assembly ends on a row with BJP

Kolkata: The third and concluding day of Trinamool Congress (TMC) protest in demand of wages for 100 days workers in the state at the foot of the Ambedkar statue, inside the Assembly campus, witnessed a counter-protest by the BJP without any prior permission or specific agenda.

The TMC legislators began the protest by beating metal plates and shouting slogans. The BJP retorted by playing flutes and conch shells and demonstrating at the entry point of the Assembly building. However, the protest by the saffron party MLAs led by Suvendu Adhikari lasted for less than an hour.

“They have again disrespected the national anthem today (Thursday). While we sang the national anthem at the end of our dharna, they continued playing flutes and beating instruments. They have no respect for the national anthem,” senior TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharjee said.