TMCP strategises on maintaining hold in Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seat

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seat is firmly resisted from being handed to the BJP, as asserted by the TMC student brigade, which is gearing up with a strategic plan. Trinankur Bhattacharya, the state president of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), recently conducted a meeting with block presidents of TMCP to discuss this objective.



In addition to door-to-door campaigning, a comprehensive plan has been devised, encompassing roadshows and leaflet distribution.

This strategy is not exclusive to Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha but has also been implemented in neighbouring Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts, according to the state president of the organisation.

Trinankur Bhattacharya stated: “Meetings have been held with block and district presidents, as well as college units. During these meetings, planning is meticulously crafted using grassroots-level information. Each block will be targeted individually, with the respective block president entrusted with the responsibility. Small groups will be formed to engage in house-to-house visits.

The campaign will highlight Mamata Banerjee’s achievements and expose the BJP’s primary objective of divisive politics based on religion. Jalpaiguri district boasts 11 colleges, with an estimated 40 to 45 thousand young voters. Face-to-face engagement with these voters has already commenced.”