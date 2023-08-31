TMCP state secy injured in attack

Raiganj: The state secretary of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) and former district president of TMCP Anup Kar was seriously injured when miscreants allegedly attacked him with iron rods and bamboos in Durgapur under the Itahar Police Station of North Dinajpur district on Wednesday night.

The TMCP leader is battling for his life at the Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital. An industrialist Amit Kumar Kundu, also hailing from Itahar, has been accused of being behind this attack.

When asked, Anup Kar said: “I had a love affair with Shreyashi Kundu, the daughter of Amit Kundu. We got married a few months ago.

However, Amit did not accept our marriage and recently when Shreyashi visited her parents’ house, she was confined.”

Kar added: “On Wednesday evening, Shreyashi informed me over the telephone that she was being tortured and confined in her house. I immediately rushed to their house in Durgapur but as soon as I reached, some goons started attacking me with iron rods and bamboo.”

“My wife shot video clips of the attack and uploaded them on social media after which the miscreants left me. After seeing the attack on social media, my brother reached the spot and rescued me,” added Kar.

The President of North Dinajpur TMC Committee Kanaiyalal Agarwal said: “We heard about the incident. It is a family matter and could have been resolved on the table.

We condemn the attack on Anup Kar. The police will take appropriate action against the guilty.”