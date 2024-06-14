TMCP stages protest, demands classes be resumed in Siliguri College

Siliguri: The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) staged a protest at Siliguri College, as classes have not yet resumed. On Thursday, they submitted a memorandum to the principal of the college.



The Election Commission of India (ECI) acquired Siliguri College for about two-and-a-half months for the Lok Sabha polls and Distribution and Receipt Centre (DC/RC) was set up in the college. Therefore, classes were suspended.

However, on June 10, the college opened, but classes did not resume, as the college is presently in poor condition. Many rooms were damaged, along with hostels.

Many materials used during the election process remain at the college. Classes cannot resume under these conditions. Therefore, the students demanded immediate intervention from the administration and resumed classes.

Om Chakraborty, president of Siliguri College Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, said: “The entire college is dirty. Students who stay in hostels are forced to stay in rented accommodations. The condition of the hostels is also bad.

Our demand is that the college should be repaired and the classes should resume from Friday.”

Sujit Ghosh, principal of Siliguri College, said: “The Election Commission had a requisition until June 9. Classes should have started from June 10. However, the classroom benches which were used during the election are damaged.

The college premises are dirty. I have already sent official letters to SDO, District Magistrate and ECI on this but have not received any response yet.

Classes should be started immediately as the students have their examinations this month.”