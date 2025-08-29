TMCP rally: Mamata accuses BJP of endorsing ‘dynasty politics’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday attacked the BJP for indulging in “dynasty politics”, an allegation which the saffron party often tends to level against Banerjee and her party.

The Trinamool chairperson attacked the Union Home minister Amit Shah over “dynasty politics” pointing out to his son who presides over the International Cricket Board. Calling Amit Shah “Lollipop Babu”, Mamata said: “You accuse us of running ‘dynasty politics’, but what about your son who presides over an international cricket board where thousands and lakhs of crores of rupees are involved. Such money is not involved in politics.”

“Is that not a dynasty? Do you call it socialism?” Banerjee questioned. From the public rally, Banerjee also posed a question as to how many members from Shah’s family hold top positions in administration. “How many of your family members hold posts as IAS, IPS, or in other top institutions across India?” she also asked.

Trinamool Congress supremo referred to Amit Shah’s son, Jay Shah, who is the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The BJP often accuses her of running dynasty politics, hinting at the political career of Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Incidentally, Abhishek in the past categorically said from his public rallies that the day BJP leaders will stop “dyansty politics” and stop bringing their next generation into politics, he will also quit.

In an earlier part of her speech, Banerjee had also named the Election Commission of India (ECI) as the ‘lollipop’ of the BJP-led government and accused it of intimidating the senior administrative officials of the state government and also the police officers.

“The lollipop government is threatening our BDOs, SDOs, DMs and police with retrenchment or jail terms. But the commission’s tenure is no more than three months during the elections. It’s the state government that stays,” she added.