TMCP protests Central govt’s silence on Manipur violence

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri District Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) held a protest march on Friday, condemning the Central government's role in the ongoing violence in BJP-ruled Manipur, which has been continuing for the past two months. The demonstrators expressed their dissatisfaction by burning tyres at Thana More in front of the Kotwali police station.



At noon, TMCP workers assembled at Samaj Para More and commenced the march. The procession passed through the main thoroughfares of the city, reaching Thana More, where they continued their demonstration by burning tyres. The Town Block Youth Trinamool held a separate protest march in the Shanti Para area, with the presence of councillors from several wards of Jalpaiguri municipality. District Youth Trinamool secretary, Ajay Saha, said: "In Manipur, a tribal woman was paraded on the streets and subsequently shot dead, a distressing incident that has deeply impacted the entire country. Furthermore, the authorities deliberately cut off internet services to suppress information about the incidents in Manipur. For the past three months, Manipur has been engulfed in turmoil, yet the Centre is a silent spectator. As a mark of protest, we demand the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur and the resignation of the Chief Minister of that state."

He further emphasised that the resignation of the Prime Minister and Union Home minister is also being sought.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the case with the Central government emphasising its "zero tolerance towards any crimes against women" in this matter. At least 150 people have been killed in clashes between the Meitei and Kuki ethnic groups that have engulfed India’s north-eastern state.

The violence broke out in Churachandpur, a town just south of the state capital Imphal, on May 3, following a Kuki-led tribal solidarity march in 10 of the state’s 16 districts. As the Meitei organised counter-protests and blockades, clashes spread across Manipur. Women were part of some of the mobs. In some cases, they blocked soldiers trying to intervene, in order to shield Meitei men conducting attacks.

Thousands have been injured and more than 60,000 displaced in the violence. Thousands have also fled to neighbouring Mizoram.

Hundreds of houses, places of worship and vehicles have been vandalised, and thousands of weapons stolen from government armouries. Arson and other attacks continue unabated.