TMCP protests at JU over CM’s Oxford speech disruption

Kolkata: The Jadavpur University unit of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) staged a protest on campus on Tuesday, condemning the disruption of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s speech at Oxford University.

At 4 pm, the protesting students gathered in front of Aurobindo Bhawan, condemning what they termed an undemocratic attempt to sabotage Banerjee’s address. They alleged that opposition groups orchestrated the disruption by raising baseless questions during her speech, which focused on women’s safety

and child welfare.

Kishalay Ray, president of the TMC JU unit, said: “During Mamata Banerjee’s speech at Oxford on women’s safety and child welfare, some individuals, whose actions were not those of students, attempted to disrupt her. However, she responded firmly. Students across Bengal are protesting this effort to malign the state’s image, and we at Jadavpur University stand with them. Such protests will continue against any future attempts of this nature.”