TMCP protests against V-C for using varsity-provided bungalow, car

Raiganj: The members of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) staged a protest on Thursday afternoon, demanding that the vice-chancellor (V-C) of the Raiganj University vacate the university-provided bungalow and cease using the university’s car. The protesters gathered outside the vice-chancellor’s office, agitating for several hours. They warned of a more intense movement if their demands are not met soon.

Dipak Misra, TMCP leader at Raiganj University, cited a Supreme Court directive from several months ago, claiming that the current vice-chancellor is not authorised to occupy the bungalow or use the car. “Despite this, he continues to stay in the bungalow and use the vehicle for his personal purposes,” said Misra. The students also alleged that political figures have held meetings with the vice-chancellor at the bungalow.

The TMCP has called for an end to what they see as misuse of university resources, including the unauthorised use of university funds without student consent.

They have threatened to escalate their protests if their demands are ignored. When contacted, Dipak Kumar Roy, vice-chancellor of Raiganj University, stated: “I did not receive any instructions from the court. It is aconspiracy against me.”