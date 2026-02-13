TMCP launches free Toto service for HS examinees

Raiganj: With the objective of extending transport facilities to Higher Secondary (HS) examinees from rural areas, members of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) have introduced a free toto service across Raiganj and adjoining rural belts from Thursday. The initiative has been widely appreciated by guardians and examinees alike for ensuring safe and timely travel during the crucial examination period.

Under this initiative, HS examinees are being provided free transportation from their doorsteps as well as from different points of Raiganj town to their respective examination centers . The service aims to help students who face difficulties in arranging transport, especially those living in remote villages who often have to walk long distances to reach their centers.

Rantu Das, President of the North Dinajpur TMCP committee, said , “A section of examinees in rural areas encounter serious problems in commuting during the examination period. In order to reduce their hardship, we have introduced free toto services for them.

Our vehicles are operating both in rural belts and within Raiganj town so that students can reach their centers on time.”

TMCP will continue providing this service until the last day of the examinations. At present, more than one hundred Toto vehicles are actively engaged in transporting students. Mpost