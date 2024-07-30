TMCP gears up for foundation day

Kolkata: Ahead of its foundation day on August 28, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) has geared up to mark the occasion with plans to release special posters and a theme song on the day.



Every year the event is observed near the Gandhi statue at Dharmatala. This year too, they plan to organise at the same place.

On social media, TMCP has begun a teaser revealer campaign with certain posters. Several interaction camps are learnt to have been set up across the state to prepare young members for the event. Senior leaders of the party too are expected to attend such meetings. For the meeting in Malda on August 3, minister Snehashish Chakraborty will be in charge. In Siliguri, Goutam Deb was made the in-charge. In Burdwan and West Midnapore, party leaders Partha Bhowmick, Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay and Debanghsu Bhattacharya will be in charge.

Sources said that party chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are expected to address the young leaders on the foundation day.

According to a party member, supporters from colleges and universities from every block and district will be heading to Kolkata on that day to hear the party leaders who are expected to brief them about the roadmap for the next state elections and the role that they have to play in it.

TMCP sources said that the leaders would also give instructions to the students as to how they should organise movements to highlight the failure of the BJP.

After the formation of the Trinamool Congress, August 28 is celebrated as the foundation day of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the party’s student wing. Mamata Banerjee started her political career as a worker of the Indian National Congress-affiliated Chhatra Parishad. Banerjee later left the Congress to form the Trinamool Congress.