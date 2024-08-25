TMCP Foundation Day: Book with cover designed by Mamata to be released

Kolkata: The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day on August 28 will be marked by the release of a book named ‘Sathi’ whose cover was designed by party chairperson Mamata Banerjee



“Several senior party leaders contributed by highlighting the history of TMCP and the struggle and fight of our chairperson Mamata Banerjee. This is surely an inspiration for the present generation interested in politics,” said a senior TMC leader closely associated with the publication of the book .

The first part of the book comprises writings by former TMCP presidents with the introduction being penned by Trinankur Bhattacharya, present state president. Interestingly, the book will also have a piece by the late Subrata Mukerjee with the title “Amar Dekha Chatra Rajniti” (Student Politics through My Eyes) . Mukerjee who died in November 2021 started his career as a student activist.

TMC state president Subrata Bakshi also penned the history of TMCP.

The second part of the book deals with memoirs for which Sougata Roy, Ashok Deb, Moloy Ghatak, Manas Bhunia, Partha Bhowmick, Goutam Deb, Nirbed Roy, Mala Roy, Aroop Biswas, among others have penned their thoughts.

The third part of the book is dedicated to Mamata Banerjee who too began her political career with student politics. Ministers Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Bratya Basu, Snehasis Chakraborty, Krishna Chakraborty ( Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation) to name a few have written in this section.

Banerjee is expected to release this book from the dais of the foundation day programme at Mayo Road. National general secretary of TMC, Abhishek Banerjee is also scheduled to be present on the occasion.