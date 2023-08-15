TMCP demands barring outsiders & ex-students inside Jadavpur Univ hostels

Kolkata: Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) on Monday demanded that Jadavpur University authorities strictly prohibit the entry of outsiders and ex-students inside the university hostels and ensure that only students get to stay there.



TMCP led a protest march on Monday in connection with the death of a first-year undergraduate student, Swapnodeep Kundu, who died after falling from the balcony of the university’s hostel.

The TMCP leaders demanded proper CCTV, lighting, and security arrangements on the campus, besides an unbiased enquiry into the incident. They also submitted a deputation to the Registrar, state education minister Bratya Basu and the local administration.

Mourning the unfortunate demise of the student, Trinamool Congress tweeted: “Our students deserve a SAFE & SECURE educational environment that will allow them to learn and grow without any hindrance. Today, as we mourn the unfortunate demise of a student of Jadavpur University, we promise to ensure that our students DO NOT face such a ghastly experience in the future. Our hearts go out to the bereaved family.

May strength and peace be with them during such difficult times. A protest was held today by Chhatra Parishad on the streets of Kolkata against such heinous acts that malign the sanctity of institutions and instil fear among the students.”

A resident of Bagula in Nadia district, Swapnodeep fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building around 11.45 pm on Wednesday and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital at 3.40 am on Thursday, according to police.