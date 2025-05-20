TMCP & AIDSO lock horns in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Tension erupted on the campus of Panchanan Barma University following a clash between members of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) and the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) over a student strike called by AIDSO. Several individuals from both sides were reportedly injured.

Police from the Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station arrived promptly and brought the situation under control.

The student strike was organized by AIDSO on Monday in protest against the alleged attack on teachers during the Bikash Bhavan Abhiyan. AIDSO members were picketing on campus, engaging both male and female students, when TMCP members arrived. A verbal altercation ensued, which quickly escalated into a physical confrontation.

Police intervention helped to restore normalcy on campus.