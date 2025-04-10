TMC youth wing hit streets, accuse BJP & CPI(M) for loss of more than 25K jobs

Kolkata: The students and youth wing of the Trinamool Congress organised a massive rally in the city on Wednesday, alleging that over 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff lost their jobs due to a conspiracy orchestrated by the BJP and CPI(M).

The rally began at College Square and concluded at Dharmatala. The event had been announced earlier in a statement by Trinamool Congress state president Subrata Bakshi.

Further protests will occur on April 11 across districts, blocks, wards and towns.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP and CPI(M) of a deep conspiracy that led to the loss of jobs for more than 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff.

According to party sources, it will be a rally where youth leaders and public representatives will take part in condemning the conspiracy hatched by the BJP and CPI(M) that has led to the cancellation of jobs.

After the Supreme Court cancelled the appointments of over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she respects the judiciary. Still, she could not accept the judgment delivered by the Apex Court that rendered more than 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff jobless.

Trinamool Congress, on Monday, accused the BJP and CPI(M) of conspiring to undermine the state’s education system and announced plans for protests across the state.

On April 3, the Supreme Court upheld a 2024 Calcutta High Court judgment that annulled the recruitment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff who were hired through the 2016 School Service Commission (SSC) process. The Apex Court described the recruitment process as “vitiated and tainted.”

The Opposition parties blamed the Bengal government for corruption, alleging that the recruitment process was flawed. In the backdrop of the ruling and the Opposition’s corruption allegations, the Trinamool announced plans for widespread protests across the state.

On Wednesday, Trinamool Congress MP Sayoni Ghosh, and Trinangkur Bhattacharya led the massive rally.

The youth leaders and activists not only from Kolkata but the districts like North 24-Pargganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly also took part in the rally.