TMC Youth Wing creates 20K sq ft 3D rangoli on Abhishek’s birthday

Kolkata: The youth wing of Trinamool Congress created a 20,000 square feet 3D Rangoli featuring the photos of Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and glimpses of his groundbreaking initiative ‘Sebaashray” health camps to pay tribute to Banerjee on his birthday on November 11.

The massive rangoli was part of the celebrations organised by the members and leaders alike. The artwork was created to show honour to the Diamond Harbour MP. The massive 3D Rangoli is set to break a new record in the Golden Book of World Records by surpassing the previous record of 18,000 square feet Rangoli, believe the organisers. It was learnt that the information has been sent to the Golden Book of World Records and Limca Book of Records. Abhishek on social media said that he was “touched” by the gesture. In a post on X, he stated: “I am truly elated, deeply touched and profoundly humbled to have been bestowed with such a remarkable honour on my birthday. My heartfelt gratitude to the artists and creators behind this touching art piece for their extraordinary effort and for turning their creation into an expression of love, respect and inspiration. Such moments define our journey in public service.”

He further wrote: “They remind us why we do what we do. They strengthen our resolve to give our all for the people, to brave every challenge and adversity for the greater good of those I am fortunate enough to serve.” “…We celebrate the vision and leadership that continue to inspire millions! Marking this special day, artist Shikha Sharma and her team have created a larger-than-life sized 3D rangoli portrait of the Hon’ble MP. A tribute as grand as the leader themselves!”

Trinamool Congress posted on social media.Meanwhile, Banerjee at around 4 pm on Friday came out of his Kalighat residence and waved his hands at the sea of party supporters waiting outside.

He spoke to many of his fans who started congregating outside his house from the morning.