TMC youth district vice prez shot dead in Raiganj, 2 held

Raiganj: The vice-president of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Youth Committee’s North Dinajpur district unit was shot dead around midnight near his house in Raiganj, triggering panic in the area.

The deceased, identified as Nabyendu Ghosh (38), was also a well-known sweet seller of the town. According to police and sources, Ghosh was celebrating the New Year with friends at a picnic spot close to his house when miscreants opened fire, shooting him in the abdomen before fleeing the scene.

Ghosh was immediately rushed to Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Following the incident, panic and tension prevailed in the locality, prompting heavy police deployment. Acting swiftly, police arrested two alleged assailants early Thursday morning. The accused were identified as Shubham Paul (28) and Pintu Saha (30), both residents of Ramendrapally in Raiganj. The accused were produced before a court, and the police sought police custody for further interrogation.

Reacting to the incident. BJP leaders claimed that the murder was the result of an internal conflict within the ruling party. However, TMC leaders rejected the allegation and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Pranab Kumar Ghosh, father of the deceased, said: “After midnight, my son came home and wished us a Happy New Year. He then went back to the picnic. After some time, we heard that he had been shot. We demand immediate arrest and strict punishment for the criminals.” Expressing grief, Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani said: “Nabyendu Ghosh was a dedicated youth leader of our party. We are deeply saddened by his death and demand exemplary punishment for all those involved at the earliest.”

Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Suresh said: “Two miscreants have been arrested along with a firearm.” Further investigation is underway.