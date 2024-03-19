TMC writes to ECI, says PM violated MCC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging that Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, who is the BJP candidate from Varanasi, has violated the model code of conduct (MCC) by using Central government funds for campaigning.



The ruling party in Bengal also complained that the BJP had converted the ECI into its party office and demanded Supreme Court-monitored polls.

O’Brien, demanding a court-monitored election, accused the BJP of targeting the Opposition. In a post on X, he wrote: “Are the BJP so nervous to face the people that they are turning the ECI into a party office to target the opposition? ECI or HMV? Transferring officers of elected State governments! For free and fair elections, we want a Supreme Court-monitored Election 2024.”

Complaining about violation of MCC by PM, Derek in a letter to the chief election commissioner said that a message by the PM highlighting his government’s programmes reached the electorate on March 16, after the model code of conduct came into force. Modi has purportedly written the message in the form of a letter to the voters on March 15, he claimed.

“By using the office of the Prime Minister, the BJP has issued the aforesaid letter at the cost of the public exchequer under the guise of a message seemingly sent by the Government of India. Such mass circulation is nothing but an appeal to the voters in favour of the BJP and Mr Modi and thereby flouting the mandate of the Election Commission of India,” O’Brien said in the complaint. He also urged the ECI to ensure that appropriate directions are issued to the BJP and its candidate Modi to withhold from future campaigns at the cost of public exchequer.

Another Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose during a press conference also objected to the ‘Viksit Bharat Sampark’ message that people received on WhatsApp seeking feedback and suggestions from the citizens along with a letter from the prime minister, and alleged that “line between the government and the BJP have blurred”.

Trinamool on Tuesday hit out at the Modi government alleging that it is controlling the ECI. It comes a day after the ECI removes Bengal DGP. Trinamool asked if the ‘Modi ki guarantee’ slogan meant capturing of institutions by the ruling party and claimed the prime minister has “never” kept his poll promises.

At a press conference in Delhi, Ghose and Bengal minister Babul Supriyo also questioned the Election Commission’s directions on the removal of officials and said the poll panel should ensure all parties get a level playing field.

“The way elections are being held, DGP was transferred, what does it indicate? It has been seen that when voting goes on for a long time, people lose interest and there is less voting in the later phases. If you see the election schedule, you will see there is a pattern,” Supriyo said.