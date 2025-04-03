TMC workers’ murder: 4 booked

Kolkata: Four persons have been arrested by the cops of Belghoria Police Station in connection with the murder of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker Anayatullah alias Rohan late on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday night, Anayatullah was shot while he was sitting in front of a party office near the Belghoria Expressway. Local residents saw him lying in front of the party office with a bullet injury. When he was taken to the Kamarhati Sagar Dutta hospital, Anayatullah was declared brought dead. During the probe, police checked the CCTV footage of the area and detained several persons. After interrogation, cops learnt about four persons Avijit Das alias Avi, Amar Mandol, Mrityunjoy Chakraborty alias Riju and Sushanta Roy. Accordingly, after a massive search operation, all four were arrested. Police claimed that the motive behind the murder was personal grudge. However, the cause behind the grudge was not divulged by the cops.

Anayatullah reportedly had a land related dispute with Roy for which he was assaulted earlier. Police are trying to ascertain whether any other persons are involved or not. Police informed that the arrested persons are the conspirators. The shooter is still absconding. The four accused were produced at Barrackpore ACJM court on Thursday and have been remanded to police custody for seven days.