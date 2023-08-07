TMC worker’s body found

Cooch Behar: The dead body of a Trinamool worker was recovered in the East Puntimari area of Latapata Gram Panchayat in Mathabhanga II block, in Cooch Behar district. The deceased has been identified as Dulal Biswas, aged 39.



According to local sources, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) victory procession had taken place in the area on Sunday, following which, a party had been organised at the residence of the newly-elected Panchayat member, which Dulal had attended. However, later that night, his body was found at a distance away from his house.

Upon receiving information, police from Ghoksadanga police station arrived at the scene and retrieved the body. Additional district superintendent of police, Mathabhanga, Amit Verma, said: “The lifeless body of an individual named Dulal Biswas was spotted some distance away from his residence in the East Putimari area on Sunday. The body was recovered and sent to Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem. No visible signs of injury were observed on the body, and the police are investigating the incident.”

Anna Biswas, the wife of the deceased Dulal, said: “He had left home at night to attend the party. Later, I received news that his body was spotted lying by the roadside. About three months ago, we had a dispute with our neighbors, during which they had issued threats.” Biswas’s wife alleged that they might be responsible for the incident.

Cooch Behar district TMC president, Abhijit De Bhowmik, said: “Dulal was a dedicated Trinamool worker. He attended the celebration on Sunday. He had an ongoing issue with his neighbours who were active BJP workers. It is all done by the BJP.”

Sukumar Roy, BJP Cooch Behar district president, refuted the allegations, stating: “They had a party and afterwards, his

body was discovered there.

There is no political connection in this incident.”