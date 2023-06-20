TMC workers attacked in Cooch Behar

COOCH BEHAR: On Monday night, miscreants assaulted a Trinamool worker with a sharp weapon in the Bara Atiabari Gram Panchayat area of Dinhata Block 1 in Cooch Behar. The injured man was initially taken to the Dinhata Sub-district Hospital and is currently receiving treatment at Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital. Fingers have been pointed at the BJP for the attacks.



According to Trinamool Congress, their candidate Sharmistha Barman Sarkar’s husband and the block Trinamool Youth Congress vice-president Debashish Barman along with several others were returning home after campaigning in the Dinhata Atiabari booth last night. They claim that miscreants supported by the BJP attacked them. Binay Barman was struck in the throat with an axe. His condition is reported critical.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested three individuals in the incident where a TMC candidate’s husband, Azizur Rahman, was assaulted and shot on Monday evening at 6:30 pm. Additional District Superintendent of Cooch Behar, Kumar Sunny Raj, confirmed the arrest of Mojidul Haque (55), Mizanur Rahman (35), and Mojibur Rahman (29), all residents of Kona Mukta village in connection with the incident.