TMC worker shot in South 24-Pgns

Kolkata: Krishna Mondal, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker, was shot at in the Dongaria area under the Nodakhali Police Station of South 24-Parganas on Saturday morning.

According to sources, the incident took place around 11 am when three assailants on a motorcycle arrived at Road No. 75 and fired multiple shots at Mondal, who served as the president of the local Raipur Youth TMC. Hearing the gunfire, locals rushed to the scene to find Mondal lying on the road, bleeding from his injuries.

The residents rushed him to Muchisha Rural Hospital. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata. Hospital sources have confirmed that his condition remains critical.

After the attack, the assailants fled the scene on their motorcycle. Eyewitnesses claimed that the attackers wore helmets and had their faces covered with cloth. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

The Nodakhali Police have launched an investigation and gathered CCTV footage from the area. None have been arrested so far.