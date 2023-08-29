TMC worker shot dead over land dispute

malda: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker and teacher of a private school, Sahidul Ali (32), was shot dead over a land dispute at Chowringee More area in Jalalpur under the Chanchal Police Station on Tuesday around 10 am.



The offenders attacked the house of the deceased and tied two of his brothers to a pole while shooting him multiple times. The accused persons are absconding after the incident. Locals staged strong protests over the body.

The family of the deceased youth filed a written complaint against the attackers Gafur Ali, Ahad Sheikh, Khairul Sheikh, Shahjahan Ali and his gang at Chanchal Police Station.

It is further alleged that Jalalpur Gram Panchayat has recently been captured by Congress and since then there have been incidents of violence.

Samiul Sheikh, one of the deceased’s brothers, said: “There has been a dispute over land with Gafur Ali since long. The matter is also sub judice. The accused came with his supporters to occupy the land forcefully in the morning. When we resisted, we (brothers) were tied to a pole in front of the land. After that, our younger brother Saidul Ali was called out from home and was shot in public, multiple times. Some civic volunteers, village police were also present during this incident but they remained mere spectators. After shooting our brother dead, the miscreants fled from the spot while firing in the air.”

According to the police, a written complaint has already been filed against five people. Some people protested demanding the arrest of the accused. The police recovered the body and sent it to Malda Medical College and Hospital morgue for postmortem.

Abdur Rahim Boxi, district president of TMC, said: “The deceased was an active worker of Trinamool Youth Congress. Congressmen shot him dead. Besides, a policeman is involved in this incident.”

Kali Sadhan Roy, district Congress working president, said: “Jalalpur incident is not a political incident. TMC is trying to give it a political colour. We want the accused to be punished.”