TMC worker shot dead in Shibpur

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot dead at Shibpur in Howrah on Wednesday night from point blank range by a group of miscreants.

According to sources, the Trinamool Congress worker identified as Abdul Kader was sitting in front of a party office in Shibpur.

Around 10:30 pm, some miscreants riding motorcycles arrived and fired at least six rounds of bullet at Kader. When he fell on the road bleeding profusely after being hit by the bullets, the miscreants fled. Kader was rushed to a local hospital and then shifted to a hospital in Kolkata where he was declared brought dead.

Police have reportedly arrested one person in connection with the murder. It was learnt that Kader was involved in the construction business. He was reportedly threatened earlier by some miscreants. Police are proving to find out the motive behind the murder. A massive manhunt is on to nah the other accused persons.