TMC worker shot dead in Jagatdal

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot dead by unknown miscreants in Jagatdal of North 24-Parganas on Tuesday.



According to sources, Biki Yadav, aged about 35 years was standing in front of his house at Mominpara in Ward 17 of Bhatpara Municipality at around 5 pm whenthree miscreants riding a motorcycle came and started firing at him.

It is alleged that the miscreants fired 11 rounds of bullets out of which nine hit Biki. As soon as he fell on the road, the miscreants fled.

Biki was rushed to a local hospital from where he was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata in critical condition. Later, Biki succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

It may be mentioned that Biki was close to MP Arjun Singh’s nephew Saurav Singh. Commissioner of Police (CP), Barrackpore, Alok Rajoria went to the spot and inquired about the shootout.

Police have registered a murder case along with relevant sections of the Arms Act and a massive manhunt is on to nab the culprits. Cops are checking CCTV footage to identify the miscreants.