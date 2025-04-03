TMC worker shot dead in Belghoria; 3 detained

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot dead in Belghoria on Tuesday night. Till Wednesday night, three persons have been detained.

The body of the deceased, identified as Anayatullah alias Rohan, was recovered by the cops of Belghoria Police Station on Wednesday morning.

Anayatullah was sitting in front of a party office near the Belghoria Expressway on Tuesday night. It is alleged that a few miscreants shot him and fled. He got hit on his neck and fell on the ground. Nobody reported the incident to the police. On Wednesday morning, some local residents spotted Anayatullah and took him to Sagar Dutta Hospital in Kamarhati where he was declared brought dead. Accordingly, cops of Belghoria Police Station were informed by the hospital authority.

After registering a murder case, police started an investigation. During the probe, cops learnt that the shootout took place at Ramkrishna Nagar Canal Road area.

Police claimed that after preliminary investigation it was found that the shootout was the outcome of personal grudge. The Deputy Commissioner of South Division of Barrackpore City Police informed that the prime accused has been identified. Efforts are on to nab him.