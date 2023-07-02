TMC worker shot dead at Basanti; candidate stabbed in Bhangar

Kolkata: A Trinamool Youth Congress worker was shot dead on Saturday night at Basanti in South 24-Parganas.



The Trinamool Youth Congress worker identified as Jiarul Molla (40) and was shot in his head from close range.

According to sources, Molla, a resident of the Fulmalancha area in Basanti was returning from Canning around 9 pm.

It is alleged that he was surrounded by a few miscreants at Chatrakhali-Ghagramari area. Before he could react, one of the miscreants shot Molla in his head and fled. Hearing gunshots local residents came out and saw Molla lying on the road bleeding profusely.

Molla was rushed to Canning Sub Divisional Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police have registered a murder case and started a probe. It is yet to be confirmed whether it was a political murder.

In a separate incident, a Trinamool Congress candidate was allegedly stabbed by a few ISF workers at Bhangar.

It is alleged that Trinamool Congress candidate Ohidul Islam was stabbed while he was returning home after campaigning for the panchayat election. Islam was rushed to Jirangacha hospital where he was admitted.